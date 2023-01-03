Phoenix officer shoots, kills man with scissors after stun guns ineffective

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect has died after being shot by Phoenix police officers in south Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police were called to investigate the report of a burglary at a home on S. 36th Drive, near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. During the investigation, officers found a man in a nearby alley holding a pair of scissors. Sgt. Robert Scherer says the man was told multiple times to drop the scissors and when he did not, at least one officer fired a TASER.

Scherer says multiple TASER attempts were unsuccessful. The suspect then allegedly lunged at officers and that’s when the shooting happened. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital where he later died. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured. Detectives are investigating and it’s still unclear if the suspect was connected to the original burglary call. His identity has not yet been released.

An officer-involved shooting has occurred in the area of 35th Ave. and Broadway. The suspect is being transported to the hospital, and there are no injuries to officers. pic.twitter.com/qYSNfDIQPP — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 3, 2023

This is the first officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the state in 2023.

