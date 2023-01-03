WATCH: Man rescued by helicopter after driving around barricades during Gila County flooding

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man had to be rescued by helicopter after driving around barricades during heavy flooding Monday afternoon.

According to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the barricades were set up near Tonto Creek, an approximately 30-mile stream that flows north of Tonto National Forest. The driver of the full-size pickup truck called for help after being caught in the floodwaters.

Gila County sheriff’s deputies responded, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter, which flew the man to safety. When they landed, the man was issued a citation by deputies for driving around the barricades.

No injuries were reported.

