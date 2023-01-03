Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WATCH: Man rescued by helicopter after driving around barricades during Gila County flooding

Deputies issued the driver a citation
A truck was stranded in floodwaters near Tonto Creek Monday afternoon. Video courtesy of Randy Roberson.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man had to be rescued by helicopter after driving around barricades during heavy flooding Monday afternoon.

According to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the barricades were set up near Tonto Creek, an approximately 30-mile stream that flows north of Tonto National Forest. The driver of the full-size pickup truck called for help after being caught in the floodwaters.

TRENDING: New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona

Gila County sheriff’s deputies responded, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter, which flew the man to safety. When they landed, the man was issued a citation by deputies for driving around the barricades.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Heath and Vanessa Daniel were arrested on Interstate 10 in Marana in connection with a homicide...
Mesa homicide suspects arrested on Interstate 10 in Marana
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of road conditions.
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of snow, ice

Latest News

Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy promises ‘battle’ to be speaker as Congress opens
Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a reported fight involving weapons...
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
The driver was cited for driving around the barricades, the Gila County Sheriff's Office says....
RAW VIDEO: Driver rescued from flooding in Gila County