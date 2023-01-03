Advertise
Ways to stay committed to your New Year’s Resolutions

By Jack Cooper
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s still early in 2023 which means many are still going strong on their New Year’s resolutions. But how do you keep it up all year?

Surveys show most people last a couple of weeks before giving up.

Some of this year’s most popular resolutions include exercising more, eating healthier, losing weight and saving more money.

Fitness is a big theme, and gyms are seeing a lot of people trying to get or stay healthy, but we know it can be a challenge to stay committed.

Here are four things experts say you should do: be realistic, make sure to plan ahead and make a schedule, track your progress and reward yourself.

Exercising, eating healthier and losing weight are among the top resolutions this year and they could help a growing problem in this country.

The CDC says from 2000 until 2020, obesity increased from 30% of the country, all the way up to 42% for adults.

Meanwhile, nearly 20% of kids in the U.S. are obese.

Obesity can then bring in other health problems like heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

The CDC also says nearly half of all Americans have high blood pressure so experts say it’s good to make sure you’re getting some kind of cardio like walking running or biking.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

