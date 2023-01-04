Advertise
Attorney General Kris Mayes talks future of abortion in Arizona, rule of law

Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning Arizona to talk about her expectations for the AG's office.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Abortion has been a hot-button issue everywhere across the country, especially in Arizona. Former Attorney General Mark Brnovich went to court defending a near-total abortion ban.

Now that we have a new attorney general, what does that mean for our state? “I fully intended to protect reproductive rights for the women of the state of Arizona,” Mayes said. “That 15-week ban also has no exception for rape or incest, and it’s my view that both of those abortion bans are unconstitutional pursuant to the Privacy Clause of the Arizona Constitution.”

Mayes said she will hold fast to the fact that she believes it’s unconstitutional and plans to make it clear to state attorneys that she believes it’s unconstitutional for abortion to be prosecuted. “There’s a lot we can do in the Attorney General’s office to protect a woman’s right to privacy,” she said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced it would let certified pharmacies give abortion pills to those with a prescription. Previously, the medication had to be ordered, prescribed, and dispensed directly and in person from a healthcare provider. Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say they’re reviewing the changes.

In regard to the race for the office itself, Mayes said she believes that the state is split into thirds. “I’m really pleased that the people of Arizona by the margin of 280 votes--maybe the closest race in Arizona history--voted for me, and I intend to be a lawyer for the state of Arizona for all the people of Arizona,” Mayes said.

Mayes said she plans to attack, prosecute, and bring resources to the table for those fighting fentanyl addiction. “We need to treat the addictive nature of fentanyl,” she said. “We also have to address immediately water. I plan to go after and aggressively protect Arizona’s water supply. Prior administration had been giving away our water for free to a Saudi-owned corporation to grow alfalfa for their cows in Saudi Arabia.”

“We’re gonna protect the people of Arizona and make sure we get back to the core mission of the AG’s office which is protecting our most elderly Arizonans, prosecuting elder abuse, prosecuting consumer fraud and really getting after, as you said, the fentanyl crisis,” Mayes said.

