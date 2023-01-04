Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things are quieting down!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, January 4th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm back up through the weekend. A series of storms will track north of Arizona over the next 10 days. Although some rain and snow is possible for northern part of the state, southern Arizona is expected to stay dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

