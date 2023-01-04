FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things are quieting down!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm back up through the weekend. A series of storms will track north of Arizona over the next 10 days. Although some rain and snow is possible for northern part of the state, southern Arizona is expected to stay dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

