Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Flood warning at Tonto River Basin lifted, man rescued by helicopter after driving around barricades

Deputies issued the driver a citation
The flood warning for Tonto River Basin area has been lifted on Wednesday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A flood warning at Tonto River Basin was lifted Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, a man had to be rescued by helicopter after driving around barricades during heavy flooding Monday afternoon.

According to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the barricades were set up near Tonto Creek, an approximately 30-mile stream that flows north of Tonto National Forest. The driver of the full-size pickup truck called for help after being caught in the floodwaters.

TRENDING: New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona

Gila County sheriff’s deputies responded, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter, which flew the man to safety. When they landed, the man was issued a citation by deputies for driving around the barricades.

A truck was stranded in floodwaters near Tonto Creek Monday afternoon. Video courtesy of Randy Roberson.

No injuries were reported. Officials are saying he may be financially responsible for his own rescue since he drove around barriers diverting traffic from the heavy flooding.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a reported fight involving weapons...
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
Damien Esquire Hall was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting Jesse Van...
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
Cleveland MAX Station
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack

Latest News

Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue; Trump urges support
Gov. Katie Hobbs to focus on economic development in southern Arizona
Gov. Katie Hobbs interview
All-wheel drive vehicles are not allowed on Catalina Highway as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4.
Road to Mount Lemmon open to four-wheel drive vehicles, chains