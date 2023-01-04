Advertise
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration.

“I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said.  “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was part of Hobbs’ transition team. Hobbs says there are many possibilities in southern Arizona.

Education is also a big focus for the new governor. Her office tells KOLD Hobbs is looking into the ESA Program stated by her predecessor, Gov. Doug Ducey, and the school spending limit issue which could impact schools in southern Arizona and across the state.

