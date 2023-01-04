Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after bobcat attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is being treated for rabies after he was injured by a bobcat at his Saddlebrooke home Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the man was attacked shortly before 8:30 a.m. at his home in the 67000 block of East Flower Ridge Drive.

The man received cuts on his right leg and left arm.

Game officials believe the cat may be rabid, so the man is being treated for the dangerous virus.

People in the area are asked to call 623-236-7201 if they see the bobcat and are cautioned to stay away from the animal.

