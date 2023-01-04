Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after bobcat attack

Game officials believe the bobcat, which has not been captured, may be rabid. (File photo)
Game officials believe the bobcat, which has not been captured, may be rabid. (File photo)(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is being treated for rabies after he was injured by a bobcat at his Saddlebrooke home Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the man was attacked shortly before 8:30 a.m. at his home in the 67000 block of East Flower Ridge Drive.

The man received cuts on his right leg and left arm.

Game officials believe the cat may be rabid, so the man is being treated for the dangerous virus.

People in the area are asked to call 623-236-7201 if they see the bobcat and are cautioned to stay away from the animal.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a reported fight involving weapons...
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
Damien Esquire Hall was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting Jesse Van...
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
Cleveland MAX Station
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack

Latest News

Peter Timmons Aynesworth
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Peoria man
Hay-flation hitting local farmers, ranchers hard
Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won’t be held this year
The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been...
Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year