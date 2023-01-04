Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Peoria man

Peter Timmons Aynesworth
Peter Timmons Aynesworth(Peoria Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Peoria man on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Peoria Police Department said Peter Timmons Aynesworth, 75, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 111 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a blue and white long-sleeve shirt and black jeans.

Aynesworth was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the area of Westbrook Parkway and West Edgewater Road in Peoria. He was driving a silver 2005 Mercedes model C 4-door passenger vehicle with Arizona license CLH5379. 

He suffers from a medical condition that causes him to be easily lost and confused. If you have any information, please contact the Peoria Police Department.

