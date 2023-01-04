Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect in real estate agent’s assault, kidnapping pleads not guilty

Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The suspect in an October assault and attempted kidnapping of a Tucson real estate agent pleaded not guilty to his charges at an arraignment on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The charges Donasti Davonsiea pleaded guilty to include second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that Juan Nunley Jr. was booked under the alias Donasti Davonsiea into the El Paso County Jail in El Paso, Texas, as a fugitive from justice/Arizona on Dec. 7. Nunley officially changed his name in 2020 to Donasti Lemuel Davonsiea.

Davonsiea is wanted for the alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent at a home near Glenn Street and Mountain Avenue on Oct. 8.

Police say the agent was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Davonsiea allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

She was able to escape and call 911, but police say she miscarried three days after the attack because of her injuries.

Davonsiea’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 3.

