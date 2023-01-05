Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona death row inmate withdraws request to be executed

Gunches pleaded guilty to both crimes in 2004 and was sentenced to death in 2008.
Gunches pleaded guilty to both crimes in 2004 and was sentenced to death in 2008.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed.

In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and saying Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.

“For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and unusual punishment, which simply cannot be allowed,” Gunches wrote.

Gunches also said he would have not asked to be executed if he had known newly elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes was possibly going to delay executing inmates.

Mayes has said the state needs to take some time to ensure the death penalty is handled “legally and correctly.”

“AG Mayes is acting in a responsible manner with an ethical and moral obligation, not only to the AG’s office but to the laws of Arizona,” Gunches said in his motion.

Gunches, 51, was originally sentenced to death in 2008 after being convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband six years earlier.

He filed a motion in November asking the state Supreme Court to issue a death warrant for him, saying he wanted justice to “be lawfully served and give closure to the victim’s family.”

Last month, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office requested the state’s high court to issue a warrant of execution for Gunches who is one of 21 death row inmates who have exhausted their appeals.

The state has 110 inmates on death row and had three executions last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Million ticket sold in Tonopah worth $4 million; jackpot climbs to $940M
A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Grant, Craycroft in Tucson

Latest News

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio...
Mexico arrests a son of ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit