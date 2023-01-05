Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name

FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The son of President Joe Biden is being sued by an Arkansas woman who wants her daughter to have the Biden last name.

According to a document filed in Independence County in Dec. 2022, Lunden Roberts is asking the court to change her daughter’s name to Biden.

“The Biden name is now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful,” the filing stated.

The court filing also lists several Biden family members throughout before asking the court to issue the name change.

The plaintiff’s attorney described the child’s father, Hunter, as a “wildly successful businessman, acquiring seats on the board of foreign corporation making a good salary, fundraising from overseas investors, working for large credit card companies, acting as a powerful lobbyist, and is now, apparently, a famous artist.”

In referencing President Biden, the lawsuit states in part that the child’s grandfather is “currently President of the United States,” and goes on to say that by being given the Biden name “that the child would benefit from carrying the Biden family name.”

In the request for a name change, Robert’s attorney said the change would not cause any difficulty or harassment to the child but would instead “open opportunities for her just like it has for other members of the Biden family.”

It also said the Bidens were “estranged” from the child and asked that her name been changed so she may “undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family.”

Roberts first sued Hunter Biden in May 2019 when she asked for a court to determine the paternity of her child and order Biden to pay child support. It was determined in Nov. 2019 that Hunter Biden was the child’s father and a court issued a final ruling in March 2020.

Biden is now requesting the child support be reset in a filing issued in September of 2022, stating Biden had a “substantial material change” in his finances, including his income.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a reported fight involving weapons...
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
Damien Esquire Hall was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting Jesse Van...
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Million ticket sold in Tonopah worth $4 million; jackpot climbs to $940M

Latest News

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
Republicans adjourn House until 8 p.m. as standoff deepens over electing McCarthy
Gov. Katie Hobbs to focus on economic development in southern Arizona
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration
Kris Mayes finished 280 votes ahead of Abe Hamadeh after Mayes lost 231 votes in the recount.
Hamadeh files new election lawsuit in Mohave County, days after recount affirmed Mayes’ win
Gov. Katie Hobbs to focus on economic development in southern Arizona
Gov. Katie Hobbs interview