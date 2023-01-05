Advertise
Bronze Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office

Linda Pauling, Chris’ mother, is pictured with the statue when it was first unveiled in 2018.
Linda Pauling, Chris’ mother, is pictured with the statue when it was first unveiled in 2018.(Make-A-Wish)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Make-A-Wish says one of their most prized items, a bronze statue representing the very start of the nonprofit, was stolen late Tuesday night.

According to a nonprofit spokesperson, a car with two people pulled up to the headquarters near 16th Street and Highland Avenue around 10 a.m. The pair used a harness to remove the statue from the base before loading it into the trunk and driving away. Phoenix police confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a theft report at the address within the past day.

Make-A-Wish says the statue is that of Christopher James Greicius, a 7-year-old who inspired the creation of the nonprofit. In 1980, he said he wanted to be a police officer. After the Arizona Department of Public Safety gave him a helicopter ride and uniform, he inspired six people to form the foundation, which has since grown to more than 52 chapters across the country, with 30 international affiliates. It is now the biggest wish-granting organization in the U.S. for kids with terminal illnesses.

Greicius’ mother, Linda Pauling, still lives in Scottsdale to this day.

