Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say

Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are second-degree felonies.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – A convenience store employee in Texas has been arrested for stealing lottery tickets from her place of work and cashing out the prize winnings, according to police.

The San Antonio Police Department said Mayra Rios, 37, is believed to have stolen more than $52,000 worth of lottery tickets and prize winnings.

In a video posted by San Antonio police, officials said Rios was caught when the store owner noticed he was missing bundles of lottery tickets. After reviewing surveillance video, the owner saw Rios activating the missing tickets, police said.

Police said the store owner confronted Rios about the tickets and she confessed to activating them.

Police said Rios stole about 30 bundles of tickets between October and December 2022, with each bundle containing about 25-30 tickets.

Rios was taken to the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday and charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are second-degree felonies.

According to jail records, Rios’ bond was set at $40,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Million ticket sold in Tonopah worth $4 million; jackpot climbs to $940M
A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Grant, Craycroft in Tucson

Latest News

Deputies say the man pictured robbed two chase bank locations in the Tucson area within a month.
Pima County deputies investigating string of robberies last year
FILE - In this April 24, 2012 file photo, former Arizona state Sen. Russell Pearce, the...
Former state Senator and SB 1070 author Russell Pearce dead at 75
The crash send one person to the hospital.
Car crashes into building near Ina, Thornydale
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A man suspected of driving drunk did a backflip to prove his sobriety, police said.
Police: Man stopped for suspected drunk driving does backflip to prove sobriety