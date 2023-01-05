Advertise
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck; eastbound Ina Road closed west of Oracle Road

Eastbound Ina Road was closed from North La Oesta Avenue to North Oracle Road because of a...
Eastbound Ina Road was closed from North La Oesta Avenue to North Oracle Road because of a pedestrian crash Thursday, Jan. 5.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5.

Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

