UPDATE: Pedestrian struck; eastbound Ina Road closed west of Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5.

Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

