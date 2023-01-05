Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in June are mourning, police asking for your help locating suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends of 18-year-old Nathan Callahan are grieving, and police are asking for your help identifying a suspect, after he was shot and killed at a pool party in June.

“He had so much to live for. He was only 18,” said Nathan’s mother, Jeanne Callahan. “It’s been six months and our baby is gone for no reason.”

Eugene Callahan, Nathan’s father added, “It’s frustrating.”

According to Tucson Police Department PIO, Officer Frank Magos, Nathan was at a pool party at 41 South Shannon Rd on June 26, when he encountered a group of men.

“From our investigation, what our detectives learned is that the victim by all intents here was not starting a fight, not starting a confrontation,” said Magos. “What we learned is that the victim was somewhere in the area of the pool where he encountered a group of males, within that group a confrontation began. The victim was physically assaulted, at which point he was able to get away from that physical assault.”

Magos said the group of men didn’t stop there.

“That original group continued after the victim and shot him at close range,” said Magos.

We’re told more than 300 people were at that pool party in Tucson when Nathan was shot in the back of the head.

“He was attacked from behind while he was sitting down,” said Eugene Callahan.

Jeanne Callahan added, “He did nothing wrong. They went to a party.”

Eugene and Jeanne said they want justice for their son.

“All of us did that when we were 18. Had fun, it’s summer time. He went to a party and someone decided to take his life,” said Jeanne Callahan.

TPD wants whoever was at that party in June to reach out and help identify a suspect.

“There is very little to if any physical evidence in this case. It comes down to, 300 people were at this party. Of those 300 people somebody saw something, knows something and we’re asking them to come forward with that information.”

For now, Nathan’s parents remember the legacy he left.

“He was goofy. Funny. He had a beautiful smile. He lit up the room when he walked in,” said Jeanne Callahan.

They are learning to live without him.

“He’s missed. We miss him so much. You wait for him to walk though the door and it’s hard for him to realize he’s not going to come home. Our only son,” said Jeanne Callahan.

“And his birthday is coming up soon,” added Eugene Callahan.

And they’re increasing the reward to $5,000 for whoever speaks out and helps officers solve his case.

“You need to get him off the streets, because he could attack someone else. A grown-up, a female. He won’t stop. It could be someone else’s kid,” said Eugene Callahan.

Anyone with any information on what exactly happened that night is asked to call 88-crime.

You can remain anonymous.

