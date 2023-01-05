Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, January 5th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Back to normal weather Wednesday. Dry weather with a warming trend will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will warm to near or slightly above average through early next week. A storm passing to our north will bring mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, a spotty snow shower or two possible for Mount Lemmon and the White Mountains. No rain expected in the valley locales.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain chance in the morning. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Million ticket sold in Tonopah worth $4 million; jackpot climbs to $940M
At least one dead after midtown crash involving pedestrian
Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a reported fight involving weapons...
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, January 5th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, January 5th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Returning to normal
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2023
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2023
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2023
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2023