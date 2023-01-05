FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Back to normal weather Wednesday. Dry weather with a warming trend will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will warm to near or slightly above average through early next week. A storm passing to our north will bring mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, a spotty snow shower or two possible for Mount Lemmon and the White Mountains. No rain expected in the valley locales.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain chance in the morning. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

