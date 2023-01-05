Flooding strands many in Tonto Basin, neighbor helping families reunite via boat

GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, a man had to be rescued by helicopter after he tried to cross a road during major flooding in Tonto Basin in Gila County. Many people are still stranded, and some haven’t seen their families in days.

A kind neighbor is now helping people reunite by boat. “I’ve been over here since Sunday to go to work, and I’m going home today. I’ve got a four-month-old at home, so it’ll be good to go home and see her,” said Krystal Wartberg, who got a ride on the boat.

Many were stuck for days. It’s the reality of some living in the Tonto Basin after intense flooding impacted roads. “It’s completely rearranged everything. The road isn’t there anymore,” Wartberg said.

On Monday, a man had to be flown to safety after he drove around barricades and tried to cross the road. His car was swept into the rising waters. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, Ron Steele, many can now get back to their homes and families. “It’s always good, always good. Love to be able to do good stuff in the community. I just retired here a year ago, and it’s nice to help out,” Steele said.

“Ron’s wife Wendy had posted on a local Tonto Basin Facebook page, and they live maybe a mile from us, so my fiancé made arrangements,” said Wartberg. “I’ll tell you what, there’s gonna be a little one at home that’s sure glad she’s back,” added McDaniel Goodwin, Wartberg’s fiancé.

Now the people here are hoping this will be the last major flood before a bridge resolves the problem. “It’s been pretty bad. For us to live up here we are pretty used to it. But we can’t wait for the bridge to come in,” Steele said.

The bridge is a $26 million project connecting the two main roads of this region. It was proposed years ago and finally came to fruition after a tragedy in 2019 that left three children, Colby, Willa, and Austin, dead. “I think this bridge is necessary because, you know, just for the fact that we can actually keep the kids out of the water,” Goodwin said.

The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Goodwin says people in the Tonto Basin area are hopeful that there will be no more water rescues and deaths once it’s done.

