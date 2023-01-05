Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Former State Senator and SB1070 author Russell Pearce dead at 75

FILE - In this April 24, 2012 file photo, former Arizona state Sen. Russell Pearce, the...
FILE - In this April 24, 2012 file photo, former Arizona state Sen. Russell Pearce, the architect of Arizona's controversial immigration law S.B. 1070, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Arizona State Senate President Russell Pearce, who was well known as the author of the 2010 controversial immigration bill S.B. 1070, died at the age of 75.

The Mesa Republican and former Sheriff’s deputy died Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the republican caucus of the Arizona State Senate. Pearce was one of the most politically polarizing figures in recent Arizona history, riding an anti-immigration movement to national prominence. Pearce was also the first state senator in Arizona history to be recalled by voters in his district.

Pearce served in the state senate for nearly five years. Prior to his political role, Pearce served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years. Pearce also served as a state representative in Arizona’s house of representatives and later as the Director of ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division.

The former senator’s family released this statement Thursday:

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
Eastbound Ina Road was closed from North La Oesta Avenue to North Oracle Road because of a...
UPDATE: “Umbrella Lady” struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Million ticket sold in Tonopah worth $4 million; jackpot climbs to $940M
A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Grant, Craycroft in Tucson

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails and fails again: GOP stalemate on new speaker
Democrat Katie Hobbs takes her oath of office during a public ceremony at the Arizona state...
Katie Hobbs gives first address as governor; Mayes, Horne, Fontes take oath of office
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
GOP’s McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border