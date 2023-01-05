Former State Senator and SB1070 author Russell Pearce dead at 75

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Arizona State Senate President Russell Pearce, who was well known as the author of the 2010 controversial immigration bill S.B. 1070, died at the age of 75.

The Mesa Republican and former Sheriff’s deputy died Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the republican caucus of the Arizona State Senate. Pearce was one of the most politically polarizing figures in recent Arizona history, riding an anti-immigration movement to national prominence. Pearce was also the first state senator in Arizona history to be recalled by voters in his district.

Pearce served in the state senate for nearly five years. Prior to his political role, Pearce served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years. Pearce also served as a state representative in Arizona’s house of representatives and later as the Director of ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division.

The former senator’s family released this statement Thursday:

Our beloved Russell Pearce has passed away on January 5th, 2023 at 12:29 p.m. Friends and Associates, Our ever-stalwart Russell K. Pearce passed away today after falling ill at home in Mesa earlier this week. He lived a life of service to God, family and country. He loved us, and we loved him dearly. He has left a positive impact on so many, fighting for decades to promote liberty and justice. We have been blessed to have him here these past 75 years. The family asks for privacy at this time as we remember our beloved Russell.

