At least one dead after midtown crash involving pedestrian

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a crash that left at least one person dead on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Officers said the crash took place at the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Grant Road.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Craycroft Road will be shut down for the next several hours. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

