Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Million ticket sold in Tonopah worth $4 million; jackpot climbs to $940M
A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson
Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a reported fight involving weapons...
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: DNA of man accused of killing Idaho college students found on knife sheath
A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson
Eastbound Ina Road was closed from North La Oesta Avenue to North Oracle Road because of a...
Pedestrian struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden to migrants: ‘Do not just show up at the border’
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’