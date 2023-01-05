Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Over 950 arrested ahead of 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The Department of Justice said more 950 have been arrested ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 breach. (CNN, DOJ)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Justice Department released updated figures on its sprawling criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol breach ahead of Friday’s two-year anniversary.

The Department of Justice announced more than 950 defendants have been arrested for their alleged participation.

More than 284 of them have been charged with assault and 99 with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

A total of 484 have pleaded guilty and 40 have been found guilty after taking their cases to trial in Washington, D.C.

Only one Jan. 6 defendant has been acquitted of all charges.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for about 350 people the department believes were involved in violence at the Capitol. That includes 250 who allegedly assaulted police.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a reported fight involving weapons...
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
Damien Esquire Hall was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting Jesse Van...
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Million ticket sold in Tonopah worth $4 million; jackpot climbs to $940M

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
Reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest
Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in June are mourning, police asking for your help locating suspect
Here’s a way to help Tucson prepare for the next 80 years of water use
Here’s a way to help Tucson prepare for the next 80 years of water use
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods; Midwest hit with snow, ice
The California coast is bracing for another round of severe weather.
Bomb cyclone to bring 'atmospheric river' to northern California