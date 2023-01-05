Pedestrian killed in crash near Grant, Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed Daniel Xavier Berjac, 48, was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

The TPD said the driver that hit Berjac remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired.

This was the first fatal pedestrian accident in Tucson in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.