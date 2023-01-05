TPD investigating December homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was found dead on Dec. 5 and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers said they were called on Dec. 5 to the 9400 block of East 22nd Street in response to reports of a dead man.

When they arrived, they found 54-year-old Raphael Daniel Reyes, who was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, officers noted no significant trauma, but found what appeared to be minor injuries on his body.

Officers canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses. Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit have since taken over the investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Office of the Medical Examiner notified police that autopsy results indicated Reyes died by homicide.

Anyone with information on Reyes’ death is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

