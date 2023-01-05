Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that left Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady” dead.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

The PCSD said Solis hit Lydia Reis, 64, while she was walking near Oracle and Ina early on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Reis, affectionately known as the “Umbrella Lady” by many in Tucson, died from her injuries on Jan. 8.

The PCSD said Solis did not stay at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.