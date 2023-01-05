Advertise
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady”

Authorities said Lydia Reis died from her injuries on Sunday, Jan. 8
Guadalupe Solis was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Lydia Reis, known as the "Umbrella Lady" by many in Tucson.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that left Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady” dead.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

The PCSD said Solis hit Lydia Reis, 64, while she was walking near Oracle and Ina early on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Reis, affectionately known as the “Umbrella Lady” by many in Tucson, died from her injuries on Jan. 8.

The PCSD said Solis did not stay at the scene of the crash.

