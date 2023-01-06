Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Coyotes arena, entertainment district officially on the Tempe ballot in May

The sports and entertainment district is now officially up to the voters.
The sports and entertainment district is now officially up to the voters.(Arizona Coyotes)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s officially offical: the Arizona Coyotes’ proposed arena and entertainment district will be on the ballot in May. The Tempe City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to place Propositions 301, 302 and 303 on the special election ballot. All three, if approved, would give the green light to developers to start building the $2.1 billion arena and the entertainment district on the corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive at the end of Tempe Town Lake. The city said that supporters turned in more than twice the number of signatures needed to get on the May 16 ballot. “Propositions 301, 302 and 303 represent a win-win for Tempe with no risk to the taxpayers or the city. Private dollars will be used to clean up a landfill and transform it into a landmark that will generate hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue and public benefits to the City of Tempe and its residents,” said Tempe Wins committee chairman Nick Bastian, who supports the project.

TRENDING: Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border

The district proposal has faced several votes in front of the City Council, including Nov. 29′s vote that allowed supporters to get signatures on the ballot. Only voters in Tempe can cast a ballot in the special election. The project faces some opposition from people worried about traffic and Phoenix Sky Harbor, who is concerned about construction in its flight path. The May 16 vote will be entirely by mail, and Tempe residents must be registered to vote by April 17 to participate.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tempe City Council agrees to move ahead with proposed entertainment district; now up to voters

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Grant, Craycroft in Tucson
Deputies say the man pictured robbed two chase bank locations in the Tucson area within a month.
Pima County deputies investigating string of robberies last year
The crash send one person to the hospital.
Car crashes into building near Ina, Thornydale

Latest News

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) works around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian...
Tampa Bay Lightning suspends Ian Cole pending sexual abuse investigation
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, Arizona Coyotes new head coach Andre Tourigny speaks...
Coyotes aiming to take step forward in franchise rebuild
Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes, Ducks to play NHL preseason game in Tucson
How one Tucson baseball fan ended up lifting Lord Stanley's Cup.
Hoisting the Cup