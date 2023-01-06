FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weekend weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures will climb back above normal this weekend! Cloud cover will clear quickly Saturday morning, with more sunshine returning midday through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are on tap Sunday with conditions staying dry.

Highs in the lower 70s will take us through the weekend and early next week ahead of our next storm system. A slight chance for a shower will exist primarily north of Tucson Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with highs Wednesday falling back into the lower 60s. Highs in the 70s return quickly to round out the workweek.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High around 70°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance for a shower early. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 70°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.