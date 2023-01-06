Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend ahead!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 6th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mix of sun and clouds returns on Friday. Temperatures will dip several degrees from Thursday’s highs then rebound back to near 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain chance in the morning. Partly sunny with highs in the low60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

