FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend ahead!
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mix of sun and clouds returns on Friday. Temperatures will dip several degrees from Thursday’s highs then rebound back to near 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 10% rain chance in the morning. Partly sunny with highs in the low60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
