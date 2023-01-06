Kilauea resumes eruption at summit crater after nearly month-long pause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, USGS scientists said.

Visitors and residents alike are flocking to see the “phenomenal” eruption.

Experts said there’s no telling on when the eruption will end.

Here’s what we know:

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a fissure opened and scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater in Kilauea’s summit caldera.

Multiple minor fountains are active on the summit crater floor Thursday night. USGS said the largest lava fountain is consistently about 32 feet high. Several bursts were up to 164 feet at the beginning of the eruption and they were up to 98 feet high around 7:45 p.m.

The activity is confined entirely within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and does not pose a threat to any residential communities, officials added.

The volcano alert level will remain at ‘warning’ and its aviation color code at ‘red’ as they HVO continues to evaluate the eruption and associated hazards overnight.

#KilaueaErupts

Let's get you caught up:

• Eruption began Jan 5, 2023;

• Multiple minor fountains on Halema‘uma‘u crater floor;

• Lava covers ~300 acres (~120 hectares) at depths of ~10 m (~32 ft);

• Activity confined to summit region;

• Mauna Loa remains quiet. pic.twitter.com/GZwSyItAPb — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) January 6, 2023

Webcam images showed fissures at the base of the crater producing lava flows on the surface.

“It is pretty incredible,” said Jessica Ferrcane of HVO. “I’ve seen a lot of eruption in my time here at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and I’ve never seen this much lava in the summit crater of Halemaumau.”

Volcanologist said the event is not considered a new eruption but rather a continuation.

“And because it’s only been within three months of the eruption actually stopping on a surface, it’s considered to be a resumption rather than a new eruption of Kilauea,” Geologist Philip Ong said.

The USGS said early Thursday, there were more earthquakes and changes in ground deformation patterns at the summit. Those were all signs that magma was moving under the surface.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Are Mauna Loa and Kilauea connected? New study finds network of magma chambers

Kilauea’s most recent eruption — which started Sept. 29, 2021 — paused on Dec. 9, 2022, bringing the alert level down to yellow. That was just a day before the fiery eruption at Mauna Loa ended.

Officials said Kilauea’s last eruption produced more than 29 billion gallons of lava into the summit’s Halemaumau Crater ― raising the floor by nearly 470 feet.

Autoplay Caption

Planning to visit the site? Click here for more information from HVO on eruption viewing spots.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.