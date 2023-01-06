Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty

Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona.
By Morgan Loew
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system.

Prosecutors have charged more than 950 people so far due to their alleged involvement in the riot. Fifteen of those cases involve people with connections to Arizona. Charges include civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assault and seditious conspiracy. The most recognizable defendant is Jacob Chansley. The so-called “QAnon Shaman” was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

TRENDING: Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving

In all, eight defendants with ties to Arizona have already pleaded guilty or have been sentenced. The remaining five cases are preparing for trial or are in the middle of trial, as in the cases of Edward Vallejo. Vallejo is a member of the Oath Keepers Militia and faces seditious conspiracy charges.

This week, prosecutors introduced video evidence that shows Vallejo using a dolly to cart large crates into a Washington, D.C., area hotel during the morning of January 6, 2021. Prosecutors allege that the crates carried guns and ammunition. They also released a text message from Vallejo to Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, sent that afternoon. It reads, “Vallejo back at hotel and outfitted. Have two trucks available. Let me know how I can assist.”

TRENDING: Phoenix Fire Department makes history in 2022 with highest call volume ever

Last January, one of Vallejo’s friends told Arizona’s Family Investigates that the defendant was a peaceful patriot. “He’s passionate about his beliefs; he’s passionate about his opinions. He’s passionate about helping veterans, and it’s a shame that the government twisted his words expressing those passions to be used against him to make him seem like a danger,” said Adam Kokesh.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Grant, Craycroft in Tucson
Deputies say the man pictured robbed two chase bank locations in the Tucson area within a month.
Pima County deputies investigating string of robberies last year
The crash send one person to the hospital.
Car crashes into building near Ina, Thornydale

Latest News

Experts said there’s no telling on when the eruption will end.
Kilauea resumes eruption at summit crater after nearly month-long pause
Bullet holes are seen on the garage door of New Mexico state Sen. Linda Lopez on Thursday.
Democratic officials’ homes, offices, shot up in New Mexico
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight
Peloton didn't immediately report incidents involving its treadmills to the Consumer Product...
Peloton to pay $19 million in fines over dangerous treadmill defect
The estate of Brian Sicknick filed a civil lawsuit for damages of more than $10 million in...
Lawsuit accuses Trump in death of Capitol officer