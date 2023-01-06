Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas country music artist is celebrating seven consecutive years of saying the Pledge of Allegiance -- without missing a single day.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs talked with Neal McCoy about why he started saying the pledge daily – and how he’s kept at it for seven years.

For 2,555 consecutive days, Neal McCoy has recited the Pledge of Allegiance live on his Facebook page.

It started during a time of political tension in America. McCoy turned to the Pledge of Allegiance to unite people. In 2016, he went live with the pledge for the first time on his Facebook page.

“I had seen a lot of it and I just thought, you know, the one thing I feel about this is no matter who wins from either side, this is still the greatest country on earth,” says McCoy. “I just started thinking, you know what, I’ll just start saying the Pledge of Allegiance and see what that does to anybody.”

McCoy says for the first few years, it exploded with hundreds of thousands of views.

He says he does the pledge to remind people how good life in America is.

“I think it helps people remember when they first start to think ‘oh my gosh, I can’t stand it anymore’, then they will say the pledge with me and just calm down and think ‘it’s still the greatest country.”

Over the years, McCoy has had fellow artists join him to say the pledge -- including Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and the late Charlie Pride.

“I do it when it makes sense for us, if we’re going to be at a festival or something or somewhere that somebody that I know and that I know would be ok to say it and wouldn’t be offended by it,” he says.

Joe Mack Roy of Longview, known as ‘Pop’ of the internet sensation, ‘Pop Watch’, has been friends with McCoy for over thirty years. In 2018 McCoy invited the Air Force veteran to join him to say the pledge on day number 911.

Pop says he appreciates McCoy using the pledge to bring people together.

“Neal has been doing the Pledge of Allegiance for seven long years. Us veterans appreciate that,” says Roy.

McCoy says he is proud of the seven years but wants people to know he isn’t doing it for the recognition.

He says he will continue proudly saying the pledge for as long as his health allows.

