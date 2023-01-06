Advertise
Phoenix police identify woman allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend

Bobby Montano, 37, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Bobby Montano, 37, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend just before the new year in a far west Phoenix. On Friday, Sgt. Brian Bower identified the victim as 50-year-old Marie Tachell.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road for a report of a stabbing. Authorities arrived and found Tachell seriously hurt. She died at the scene. The woman’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano was later booked into jail.

Detectives interviewed Montano, who said he and his girlfriend were arguing in the bedroom when she wanted to leave the house, and Montano said she couldn’t go and stood in front of the door, court documents say. According to police, Montano reportedly claimed his girlfriend grabbed a sword from under the bed, pointed it at him, and said she was going to leave. Police say that’s when Montano tried to take the sword from his girlfriend in self-defense, the two fought on the floor, and Montano’s girlfriend was accidentally stabbed, court documents say. Montano was not injured in the fight.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix, police say

Police arrested Montano. He currently faces one count of kidnapping and first-degree murder. Officers say Montano also had a prior history of domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

