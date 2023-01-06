Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The PCSO says additional charges may be pending.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office seized 14 horses and two donkeys that were still on the property. They are being cared for at Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Piedmont.

People can donate to help care for horses and donkeys by going to the Happy Tails GoFundMe link. As of the time of this post, $2,465 of the $5,000 goal had been raised.

