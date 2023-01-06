What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different.

“Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was a year ago,” said Alan Murdock, Craig Douglas Homes.

The last two years have been full of ups-and-downs in the housing market. Builders, designers and realtors all say record low interest rates and low inventory had buyers in a frenzy.

“I mean a year ago we were competing for every single thing. Competing to get calls back. The buyers were competing for the properties and we want to be able to service them,” said Murdock.

Now with loan rates, labor costs and material costs at near to all time highs, the hope is there’s some relief on the desert horizon for everyone involved.

“The market is going to get better as we go into 2023. There will still be challenges with inventory, we will still have challenges with interest rates, but we think that as we get past the first quarter, second and third quarter we’re going to see those interest rates come down,” said Eric Gibbs, President of Arizona Realtors. “They keep trying to say they’re going to come down to the low sixes high fives, it’s anybody’s guess.”

But we’re told a big factor is inflation and the economy.

“It all depends on what happens with the economy. We just need one bad thing to happen and it changes everything,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs said that’s what happened in those peak pandemic months.

“As well as, people not working. We all were experiencing that,” said Gibbs.

As Alan Murdock walked KOLD through one up and coming Tucson property, he said there’s not a lot of laborers to meet demand.

“We work with people we choose to work with because they do a good job, but it’s not like we have 10 different people to pick from,” said Murdock.

Nonetheless they’re still building houses. He said a lot of them are for first time Tucsonans.

“The last three houses we sold on the east side of town, we had one person from Oregon, one person from Phoenix and the last person came from southern California.

He said the company tries to play up the desert appeal.

“Our design and our floor plans, we have a live everywhere concept where there’s doors to patios in multiple places, as you can see, multiple patios, lots of natural light,” said Murdock. “Here you can see downtown Tucson and the Catalina mountains.”

Plus, realtors are hoping the buying and building process gets a little easier for all new and native Arizonans in the New Year.

“We have great communities, activities and things to do so people are looking to come here,” said Gibbs.

