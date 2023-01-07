Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it.

Christine Beach, a mother of three, has been on the hunt for children’s ibuprofen for months. “This last time they just couldn’t fill it at all,” She said of her latest trip to the pharmacy. She added that three days without this medication, and her three-year-old “won’t be able to walk.”

Beach isn’t the only parent having trouble finding ibuprofen for her kids. Doctors’ offices and poison control centers across the state are getting calls from nervous parents wondering how to treat their little ones.

This shortage comes amidst a severe flu and RSV season and it has caused a shortage in fever medications for children.



Dr. Bryan Kuhn said thankfully it’s mainly calls from parents learning how to use the right alternatives. “We’re seeing a little bit of an uptick in the types of calls we’re getting from parents regarding different types of pain relievers and fever reducers to kids when they are unable to get or running out of the children’s formulations of those medications,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of reading the bottles of medications carefully and asking questions before you give a different medication to your kids. “The concern is the risk for dosing errors. A one-time double dose or a dosing error for a child may not be consequential,” Dr. Kuhn said.

Pediatrician Dr. Sandy Herron said her office has been getting a number of those questions from parents as well.

“We’re seeing lots of fevers, lots of earaches, lots of muscle aches with influenza. Ibuprofen is at a premium right now,” she said. But she also said if your child is sick, and you can’t find ibuprofen to bring some relief, it may be okay to let the sickness ride its course. “If your child has a fever of 101 or 102 and they are able to eat and drink and snuggle under a blanket and be relatively comfortable. You don’t need to give that child any medication.”

Both Dr. Kuhn and Dr. Sandy Herron suggest if you’re unsure what to give you kid, ask. One of the ways you can do that is by calling your doctor or the Poison control line.

The Poison control line is 1-800-222-1222 is a free service open 24/7 to help.

