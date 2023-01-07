Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect weekend ahead

Allie Potter January 7 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather is expected into early next week with warmer afternoon temperatures into Tuesday. A weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night or Wednesday along with cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

