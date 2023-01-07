Advertise
Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith coming to Arizona next year

Sam Smith (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Sam Smith (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith announced they will perform at the Footprint Center in Phoenix during the GLORIA The Tour.

This will be Smith’s first North American run since 2018.

The tour will feature 27 cities, including New York, Orlando, and San Francisco. Smith will kick off the tour at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on July 25.

They will perform at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on March 9.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. You can purchase tickets HERE.

