I-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road closed due to fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Department of Public Safety one person is dead and four other people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at milepost 270 near Wilmot Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

