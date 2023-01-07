Pima County Attorney’s Office explains new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal their records

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law in Arizona is helping people get a second chance after they’ve been incarcerated.

Depending on the situation, the law will allow someone to seal case records linked to a crime they may or may not have committed.

Brad Roach, Senior Legal Counsel of the Conviction and Sentencing Integrity Unit for the Pima County Attorney’s Office said there are some restrictions though.

“Any dangerous crimes, violent crimes or sex related crimes cannot be sealed,” said Roach.

Instead, the new law caters to people who may have committed crimes years ago and have paying the price ever since.

“When you think about it, there’s so many people that made a mistake. They paid their debt to society a long time ago,” said Roach. “They’ve paid their fines, their fees, they’ve been upstanding members of society, but they can’t rent an apartment, or they can’t pass a background check, or their job won’t let them come to work for them, because they did something in the pass that they have learned from and moved on.”

Damond Holt, Founder and CEO of Fresh Start International said those road blocks are why he founded the organization in the first place.

“When you have a felony in this country, it’s like having a life sentence. That follows you for the rest of your life, while you’re trying to restart your life and get a job,” said Holt. It’s hard for you to get employment and that’s a big reason why you have a stream of income to provide for yourself. If you don’t have that, you’re out on the street.”

Holt said a lot of formerly incarcerated individuals are out on the street, and they don’t know about this opportunity.

“I was really surprised there wasn’t enough education and marketing in regards to this opportunity,” said Holt.

That’s why the Pima County Public Defender’s office is teaming up with the Fresh Start Initiative to inform and educate as many Arizonans as possible.

“They’re going to be having repeated meetings and open sessions where people can come with no appointment and petition to set aside their old convictions,” said Roach.

“Our job at the Pima County Attorney’s Office is going to be to vet all of these cases and if we think this person is still not safe, because that’s a very important component,” said Roach. “The public defender will work on everybody’s behalf. Our job is to go and look at the crime they committed, have they done anything else now, then if we feel like they might be unsafe, we will bring a petition to the court saying you should not grant this because we feel it is not in the publics best interest.

