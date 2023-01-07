UPDATE: I-10 open again between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road following fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound lanes of Interstate-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road are back open after a fatal crash Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety one person is dead and four other people are in the hospital. DPS said it was a single vehicle crash.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are were closed at milepost 273, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

