Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

U.S. Border Patrol to begin construction closing existing barrier gaps near Yuma

The U.S. Border Patrol will begin construction to close existing barrier gaps in the vicinity...
The U.S. Border Patrol will begin construction to close existing barrier gaps in the vicinity of the Morelos Dam near Yuma, Arizona.(US Border Patrol Yuma Sector)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “The U.S. Border Patrol will begin construction to close existing barrier gaps in the vicinity of the Morelos Dam near Yuma, Arizona,” according to the Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel.

The project will include the closure of four gaps in the border barriers along the Colorado River to include areas containing temporary infrastructure by the State of Arizona. The gap closures will tie into the existing infrastructure in place. The U.S. Border Patrol has a tremendous partnership with the State of Arizona and will continue to work collaboratively to expand its deployments of infrastructure, technology, and personnel. The safety and security of our communities, workforce and law enforcement partners are top priorities.

CBP said the work should be completed this summer.

This project will be funded with DHS money left over from fiscal year 2021.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Deputies say the man pictured robbed two chase bank locations in the Tucson area within a month.
Pima County deputies investigating string of robberies last year
The crash send one person to the hospital.
Car crashes into building near Ina, Thornydale
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale...
Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale sergeant while serving warrant at Phoenix apartment identified
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.1B after Friday’s drawing
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage