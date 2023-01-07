U.S. Border Patrol to begin construction closing existing barrier gaps near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “The U.S. Border Patrol will begin construction to close existing barrier gaps in the vicinity of the Morelos Dam near Yuma, Arizona,” according to the Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel.

The project will include the closure of four gaps in the border barriers along the Colorado River to include areas containing temporary infrastructure by the State of Arizona. The gap closures will tie into the existing infrastructure in place. The U.S. Border Patrol has a tremendous partnership with the State of Arizona and will continue to work collaboratively to expand its deployments of infrastructure, technology, and personnel. The safety and security of our communities, workforce and law enforcement partners are top priorities.

CBP said the work should be completed this summer.

This project will be funded with DHS money left over from fiscal year 2021.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.