Authorities working ‘around the clock’ in search for Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day

Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A Massachusetts mother of three remains missing and authorities say they are “working around the clock” to find her.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen by a family member at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, around 4:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say Walshe was taking a ride share to catch a flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. for her property management job there.

“At this point, we cannot confirm that she actually got into a ride share in Cohasset. Further, we have confirmed with the airlines and that’s been a challenge, that she did not board a plane this week,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

Attempts to track Walshe’s cell phone or possible credit card activity have come up empty.

Quigley says this remains a missing person’s case with no evidence to support anything “suspicious or criminal.“

