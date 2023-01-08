Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny conditions to finish out the weekend

Allie Potter January 8 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather is expected into early next week with warmer afternoon temperatures into Tuesday. A weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday mainly north of Tucson along with cooler temperatures areawide on Wednesday. This will be followed by warm and dry conditions again Thursday into Saturday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road was closed due to fatal crash.
UPDATE: I-10 open again between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road following fatal crash
Pima County Attorney’s Office breaks down new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal...
Pima County Attorney’s Office explains new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal their records
UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
Police say Gage Kauffman was booked on two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated...
Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

Latest News

Allie Potter January 7 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect weekend ahead
Tucson's Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weekend weather
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 6th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend ahead!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 6th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 6th