FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny conditions to finish out the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather is expected into early next week with warmer afternoon temperatures into Tuesday. A weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday mainly north of Tucson along with cooler temperatures areawide on Wednesday. This will be followed by warm and dry conditions again Thursday into Saturday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

