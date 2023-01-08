Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in Phoenix dead; officer released from hospital

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital.

Scottsdale Police department announced Sunday afternoon that the police officer involved in the shooting has been released from the hospital.

We are grateful to announce our injured Sergeant has been released from the hospital and returning home for continued recovery. A big thanks to all the members of the community for their outpouring of support for the Sergeant, his family, and the department. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 8, 2023

Hearn’s death comes after his arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect near Lakeshore Drive and Baseline Road. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynksy said a special assignment unit was following up on some leads when they spotted Hearne. He pulled out a gun and then an officer-involved shooting happened. Officers arrested Hearne and took him to a nearby hospital. No officers were hurt in that shooting.

Hearne had been on the run, then considered armed and dangerous by local police officials, since he allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer who was serving a warrant inside Union at Roosevelt, near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The Scottsdale officer is still in the hospital and is expected to recover fully.

