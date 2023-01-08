Advertise
Oro Valley Police Department removed dozens of impaired drivers in December

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Oro Valley Police Department officers removed 50 impaired drivers from the roads of Oro Valley in the month of December.

OVPD stresses the importance of planning ahead.

“Please pre-plan a safe ride home if you choose to drink. We all want safe roads in our community, so we will continue to actively find those that choose to endanger others.”

