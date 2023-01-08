Advertise
Police: Man who shot Scottsdale sergeant arrested, hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

Police say an officer-involved shooting occurred in Tempe, and Kenneth Hearne, 37, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police confirmed they have arrested the man accused of shooting and injuring a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at a downtown Phoenix apartment complex Friday night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale sergeant while serving warrant at Phoenix apartment identified

Around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Tempe police say officers from the Phoenix Police Department located the suspect, 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Baseline Road in Tempe. Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynksy said members of the special assignment unit had some leads and were conducting follow-ups with the investigation. Police say Hearne appeared in the area, and officers tried to take him into custody. Sgt. Krynsky said that’s when a gun was produced by Hearne, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers were able to get to Hearne and take the gun away from him. Hearne was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, no officers were hurt in the shooting.

Scottsdale police tweeted information about the incident confirming Hearne was arrested in Tempe by Phoenix police around 5:50 p.m.

“We were just watching a movie, and we just heard ‘get on the ground,’” said Robert Cole, who lives across where the shooting occurred. “There were drones flying above us. They got the k9′s out. I saw a bunch of like AKs, and then an ambulance pulled up right here, and backed in.” Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

