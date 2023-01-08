SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman

Advertise
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord Saturday evening. The Arizona Department of Public Safety called off the Silver Alert Sunday afternoon with no further details. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.

If you have any information please call the Gilbert Police Department 480-503-6500.

