SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.

If you have any information please call the Gilbert Police Department 480-503-6500.

