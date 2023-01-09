Advertise
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver

Video from the scene showed the alleged wrong-way driver's vehicle entirely destroyed from the...
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a vehicle traveling the wrong way in Phoenix late Sunday night.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 access road at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was accessing the on-ramp at 44th Street. That’s when the female driver looped around and started driving the wrong way on the on-ramp to evade the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver, a technique where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, oftentimes in pursuits. At that point when troopers crashed into her car, she then crashed into another car that was entering the Loop 202 on-ramp.

Police say the wrong-way driver, identified only as a woman, was arrested for possible impairment. The trooper was transported for minor injuries while the driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.

The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp and access roads are closed at 44th Street and are expected to be closed for part of the early morning commute. An investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

