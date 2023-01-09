FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather is expected through the next week with warmer afternoon temperatures into Tuesday. A weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday north of Tucson along with cooler temperatures areawide on Wednesday. This will be followed by warm and dry conditions again Thursday into Saturday before our next big system moves in Sunday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Clouds build in with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

