Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 9th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather is expected through the next week with warmer afternoon temperatures into Tuesday. A weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday north of Tucson along with cooler temperatures areawide on Wednesday. This will be followed by warm and dry conditions again Thursday into Saturday before our next big system moves in Sunday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Clouds build in with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne died in the hospital.
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer in Phoenix dead; officer released from hospital
Pima County Attorney’s Office breaks down new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal...
Pima County Attorney’s Office explains new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal their records
I-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road was closed due to fatal crash.
UPDATE: I-10 open again between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road following fatal crash
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
Oro Valley Police Department removed dozens of impaired drivers in December
Oro Valley Police Department removed dozens of impaired drivers in December

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 9th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 9th
Allie Potter January 8 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny conditions to finish out the weekend
Allie Potter January 7 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect weekend ahead
Tucson's Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful weekend weather